MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,823 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,167.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $92.52.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $872,329.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 283,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,596.58. The trade was a 9.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

