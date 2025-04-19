Morgan Stanley Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $28.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Five9 Trading Down 1.3 %

Five9 stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.59, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

