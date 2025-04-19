Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock Price

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

8X8 Price Performance

8X8 stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,997.27. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,373. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

