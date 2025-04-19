Morgan Stanley Lowers DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $210.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash stock opened at $181.24 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.26 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DoorDash by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.