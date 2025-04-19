National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,247,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

FIZZ stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million.

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 74.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

