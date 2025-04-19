Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.