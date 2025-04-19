Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.26.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
