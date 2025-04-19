NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
