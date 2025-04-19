NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

