Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $175.05 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,457 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $175,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average is $207.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

