Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.28 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $158,657,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

