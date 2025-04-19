NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is King Wealth Management Group’s 6th Largest Position

King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.3% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

