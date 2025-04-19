NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sienna Gestion’s 2nd Largest Position

Sienna Gestion raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.4% of Sienna Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average of $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

