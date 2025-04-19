NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,040 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after buying an additional 1,618,672 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

