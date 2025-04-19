NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

