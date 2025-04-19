Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 140,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.0 %

ONTO stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Read Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.