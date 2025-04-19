Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,081 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $525.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 2,500 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $77,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,817.10. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,309.60. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock worth $211,892 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORRF

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.