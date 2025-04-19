Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,756 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $12.01 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

