Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $183.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Paylocity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 5,742.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

