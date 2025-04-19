PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Seaport Res Ptn

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.84.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in PayPal by 196.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

