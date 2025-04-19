PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.56 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

