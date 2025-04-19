PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PEDEVCO Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.56 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
