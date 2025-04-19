Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

