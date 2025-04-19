Pioneer Power Solutions’ (PPSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

