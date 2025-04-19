Piper Sandler Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $47.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

