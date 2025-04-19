Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,347 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PBI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock worth $19,815,631. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

