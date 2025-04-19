PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPD shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $27.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. PolyPid has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.09.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,853 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 148,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

