Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 53.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,062,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.