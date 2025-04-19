Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Premier by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 464,710 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.28 and a beta of 0.51. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

