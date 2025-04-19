ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QLD opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $120.68.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend
ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile
ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra QQQ
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.