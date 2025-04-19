Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TARA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Protara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protara Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

