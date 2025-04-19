Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 110.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 69,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Stock Down 0.6 %

PRTA opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.07. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prothena

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.