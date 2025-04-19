Q1 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Reduced by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

