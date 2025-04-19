Q2 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:LVMUY Reduced by Analyst

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $109.54 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $183.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.24.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.6206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.