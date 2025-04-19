Q2 EPS Forecast for California Resources Lowered by Analyst

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRC. Citigroup downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 37.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

