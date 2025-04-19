Q2 EPS Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Cut by Analyst

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,330 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $14,199,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

