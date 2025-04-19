Q3 Earnings Estimate for APLS Issued By Wedbush

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $101,118.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,167.42. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $120,137.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.27. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,969 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

