Q3 EPS Estimate for Comstock Resources Lowered by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

CRK opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

