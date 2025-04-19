Q3 EPS Forecast for Comstock Resources Boosted by Analyst

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NYSE:CRK opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 88,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

