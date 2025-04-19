Q4 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after buying an additional 2,033,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

