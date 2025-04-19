Q4 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Reduced by HC Wainwright

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.46. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

View Our Latest Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $113,767,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $50,493,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,977,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after buying an additional 1,436,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 915,891 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.