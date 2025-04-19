Q4 EPS Forecast for SoFi Technologies Lifted by Analyst

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SOFI stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

