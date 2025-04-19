Raymond James Comments on Emera’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.55.

Emera Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a one year low of C$44.13 and a one year high of C$63.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.