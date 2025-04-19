Raymond James Reduces Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$8.49 and a one year high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.