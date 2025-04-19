Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,079,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $40,109,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 290,545 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 270,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of RDFN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.56. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,968.40. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

