Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Appian FY2025 Earnings

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Appian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Appian Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APPN stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Appian by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,244.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,942,140 shares in the company, valued at $263,367,288.60. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,635 over the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.