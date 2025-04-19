Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCRX FY2025 Earnings

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

BCRX stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after buying an additional 127,708 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

