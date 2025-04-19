Research Analysts Set Expectations for PLTR FY2025 Earnings

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

