Research Analysts Set Expectations for RARE FY2027 Earnings

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,463,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,493,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 653,088 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,764,000 after buying an additional 529,217 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $253,778.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,519.80. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,268. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.