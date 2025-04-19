Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

