Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Rollins Stock Up 1.4 %

ROL stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.9% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 3.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

