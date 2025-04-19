Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 37,194 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 1,062.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UL Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,898,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

