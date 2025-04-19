Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 27,482 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOSL. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.